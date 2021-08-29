Hazard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAZARD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
