Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kapaa, HI

Jump on Kapaa’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Kapaa Digest
Kapaa Digest
 5 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kapaa Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kapaa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bgLQOvZ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kapaa Digest

Kapaa Digest

Kapaa, HI
18
Followers
143
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kapaa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kapaa, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy