4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver City
SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
