Silver City, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver City

Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 5 days ago

SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bgLQN2q00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

