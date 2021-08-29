4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver City

SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.