Sunday rain in Bolivar: Ideas to make the most of it

(BOLIVAR, MO) Sunday is set to be rainy in Bolivar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bolivar:

Sunday, August 29 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.