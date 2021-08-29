Weather Forecast For Yankton
YANKTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
