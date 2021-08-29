Cancel
Yankton, SD

Weather Forecast For Yankton

Yankton Digest
 5 days ago

YANKTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bgLQKOf00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

