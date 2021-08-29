Weather Forecast For Greenfield
GREENFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0