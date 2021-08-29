Military failures that presidents survived — and some they didn't

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., rejected President Biden's assertion that the ongoing chaos that has erupted in Afghanistan amid the military withdrawal was inevitable. "I don't think we can accept as a premise that the chaos we saw particularly very early but which has continued, was inevitable," Schiff said on Tuesday during an interview on MSNBC. "There were going to be difficulties, yes, when we drew out. But I think there should have been better planning involved in the evacuation, in the drawdown. We're looking now at the intelligence and, you know, the intelligence over the last six months was increasingly pessimistic about the Afghan government’s ability to maintain itself."