Military failures that presidents survived — and some they didn't
President John Kennedy declared about April 1961’s Bay of Pigs fiasco, “Victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan.” Just a few days after Fidel Castro thwarted 1,400 CIA-trained Cuban freedom fighters who invaded their homeland to overthrow the Marxist dictator, JFK told the press, “I am the responsible officer of this government.” Despite a devastating defeat at the hands of the communist regime just 90 miles off the coast of Florida, Kennedy’s approval rating soared to 83 percent.thehill.com
