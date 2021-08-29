Moberly Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOBERLY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0