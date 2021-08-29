Cancel
Scottsbluff, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Scottsbluff

Posted by 
Scottsbluff News Alert
 5 days ago

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bgLQBS800

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff, NE
With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

