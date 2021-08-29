Daily Weather Forecast For Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



