Take advantage of Sunday sun in Jamestown
(JAMESTOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jamestown:
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
