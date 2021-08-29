Daily Weather Forecast For Connellsville
CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0