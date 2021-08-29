Cancel
Connellsville, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Connellsville

Connellsville Updates
Connellsville Updates
 5 days ago

CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bgLQ9lv00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Connellsville, PA
