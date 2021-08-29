Hereford Daily Weather Forecast

HEREFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.