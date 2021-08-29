Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hereford, TX

Hereford Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 5 days ago

HEREFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bgLQ70T00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford, TX
21
Followers
184
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hereford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy