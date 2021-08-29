Cancel
Williston, ND

Williston Weather Forecast

Williston Times
 5 days ago

WILLISTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bgLQ67k00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

