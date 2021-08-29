Williston Weather Forecast
WILLISTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
