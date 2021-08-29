4-Day Weather Forecast For Galax
GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
