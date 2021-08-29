Cancel
Galax, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Galax

Galax Bulletin
Galax Bulletin
 5 days ago

GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bgLQ5F100

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Galax Bulletin

Galax Bulletin

Galax, VA
With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

