4-Day Weather Forecast For Galax

GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



