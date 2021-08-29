4-Day Weather Forecast For Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
