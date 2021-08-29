Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fergus Falls

Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 5 days ago

FERGUS FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bgLQ3TZ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

