Atmore, AL

A rainy Sunday in Atmore — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Atmore News Alert
 5 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Atmore Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atmore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bgLQ2aq00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

