Bellefontaine, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Bellefontaine

Posted by 
Bellefontaine Journal
 5 days ago

BELLEFONTAINE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bgLQ1i700

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bellefontaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

