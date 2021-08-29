4-Day Weather Forecast For Ontario
ONTARIO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0