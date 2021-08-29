4-Day Weather Forecast For Ontario

ONTARIO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



