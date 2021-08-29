Cancel
Ontario, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ontario

Posted by 
Ontario Times
Ontario Times
 5 days ago

ONTARIO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bgLPz6t00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ontario Times

Ontario Times

Ontario, OR
ABOUT

With Ontario Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

