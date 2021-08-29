Daily Weather Forecast For Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.