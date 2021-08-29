Daily Weather Forecast For Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
