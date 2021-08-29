Cancel
Farmville, VA

Sunday rain in Farmville: Ideas to make the most of it

Farmville Today
 5 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Farmville Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bgLPtoX00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

