Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For The Dalles

Posted by 
The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 5 days ago

THE DALLES, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bgLPsvo00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles, OR
40
Followers
183
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy