Safford, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Safford

Safford Voice
Safford Voice
 5 days ago

SAFFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Safford, AZ
