Mitchell, SD

Sunday sun alert in Mitchell — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Mitchell Today
Mitchell Today
 5 days ago

(MITCHELL, SD) A sunny Sunday is here for Mitchell, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mitchell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bgLPnlP00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mitchell Today

Mitchell Today

Mitchell, SD
With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

