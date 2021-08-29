4-Day Weather Forecast For Andalusia
ANDALUSIA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
