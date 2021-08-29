Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Why the Future of Space Tourism Has Already Arrived

By Michael Verdon
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
In 1968, Pan Am started taking reservations for a shuttle to the moon. By the time the program was discontinued three years later, more than 90,000 signatures had been collected. The stunt ignited the dream that civilians could travel into space, but it took reality 53 years to catch up when, in July, Sir Richard Branson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos each became a passenger aboard his own respective spacecraft. Upping the ante this month, 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot, is scheduled to captain a multiday orbital expedition aboard Elon Musk’s Crew Dragon capsule, helmed by four civilians and zero professional astronauts. The name of the mission: Inspiration4 .

Surging with adrenaline after returning from his 10-minute rocket ride aboard New Shepard, Bezos likened space tourism to the barnstorming pilots of a century ago. “We’re selling a few rides here and there, but it will eventually lead to the equivalent of flying 787s,” he said. “We’re in the first small steps of something big.”

Those small steps are picking up pace. Bezos says Blue Origin has nearly $100 million in commitments from aspiring space tourists, while Virgin Galactic suggests 600 people are willing to spend $450,000 apiece for its 90-minute suborbital flight. If prices sound out of whack, it’s because they are: An auction for the final seat on New Shepard ended with a bid of $28 million that resulted in a no-show; instead, Blue Origin promoted 18-year-old Dutch physics student Oliver Daemen onto the inaugural flight, making him the youngest person to ever visit space.

The two billionaires competing to be masters of the suborbital tourist realm offer similar experiences. Blue Origin has a NASA-like capsule attached to a rocket used for takeoff, while Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spaceship employs a mothership to carry it aloft, at which point it separates, fires its rocket engines and goes vertical. Both briefly cross into space, giving the six participants in both cabins a view of Mother Earth and the big black beyond through picture windows, as well as three minutes of weightlessness, before returning to Earth. Unity’ s pilots fly the craft back to Spaceport America , in New Mexico, while New Shepard, operating autonomously, uses three parachutes to land the capsule near its Texas launch site.

“After so many years of testing, it’s suddenly possible to have multiple spacecraft to choose from,” says Tom Shelley, president of Space Adventures , which helped coordinate Dennis Tito’s 2001 flight to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, making him the first official space tourist.

Shelley notes there are significant differences in both financing and preparing for suborbital versus orbital flight. The former is relatively accessible, costing about as much as a Phantom Rolls-Royce and takes anywhere from a few days to just a few hours of prep, while the latter requires months of training. “They get to know the systems they interact with, pressurized space suits, weightlessness, emergency protection and food preparation,” Shelley says of potential visitors to the orbiting ISS, who typically stay for 10 days or longer. The cost of a voyage there can range from $40 million to $70 million, and while Shelley believes Space Adventures could even arrange a trip around the moon, he says “it would add another zero to the price.”

Safety concerns are not dampening public fervor. Demand has outpaced available seats to the ISS, according to Shelley, whose company won’t be able to accommodate clients until 2023. Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin will slowly ramp up suborbital flights in 2022, but it could take several years before they’re operating at full tilt. Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier, recruited from Disney, says the company’s spaceports—it has plans to build a second in Italy—will eventually operate 400 flights per year. “I’m not sure how many vehicles we’ll need, but it’ll probably be in the high single digits,” he estimates.

Howard McCurdy, a space-policy expert at American University, predicts that each company will supplement its tourist revenue by moving satellites or astronauts. He echoes Bezos’s analogy. “The barnstormers couldn’t make a living just carrying tourists,” he says, “but they could by hauling mail for the government.”

Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Virgin Galactic announces crew for next launch to suborbital space

We now know who will be flying to suborbital space on Virgin Galactic's next mission. That mission, a revenue-generating test flight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space plane called Unity 23, is scheduled to launch in late September or early October. Virgin Galactic had previously announced that Unity 23 will fly members of the Italian Air Force, and on Thursday (Sept. 2) the company told us who those folks are and what they'll be doing.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

FAA investigating off-course descent of Virgin Galactic’s flight with Richard Branson

Richard Branson’s July flight to the edge of space is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration for veering out of its designated airspace mid-flight, the FAA said on Wednesday after a report from The New Yorker. The mission’s two pilots were alerted to yellow and red light warnings mid-flight that, according to sources in The New Yorker, should’ve prompted them to abort the mission. The flight continued and ultimately landed safely.
Aerospace & DefenseThe New Yorker

The Red Warning Light on Richard Branson’s Space Flight

On July 11th, nearly a minute into the rocket trip carrying Richard Branson, the British billionaire, to space, a yellow caution light appeared on the ship’s console. The craft was about twenty miles in the air above the White Sands Missile Range, in New Mexico, and climbing, travelling more than twice the speed of sound. But it was veering off course, and the light was a warning to the pilots that their flight path was too shallow and the nose of the ship was insufficiently vertical. If they didn’t fix it, they risked a perilous emergency landing in the desert on their descent.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA’s Deep Space Network Looks to the Future

When NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down on the Red Planet, the agency’s Deep Space Network (DSN) was there, enabling the mission to send and receive the data that helped make the event possible. When OSIRIS-REx took samples of asteroid Bennu this past year, the DSN played a crucial role, not just in sending the command sequence to the probe, but also in transmitting its stunning photos back to Earth.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

battleface launches travel insurance for space tourism

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Known for providing travel insurance, including covering adventurous spirits, battleface’s next mission is launching insurance for space tourists. The new policy is a bespoke offer with benefits available including accidental death and permanent disablement. Underwritten by certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s, the policy can be valid for any of the space flights operated by Tesla Founder Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, and high-tech balloon manufacturers Space Perspective among others.
Cape Canaveral, FLPosted by
WDBO

Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Virgin Galactic plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks, even as its previous flight with founder Richard Branson is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said Thursday that the rocketship carrying Branson and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
dot.LA

Virgin Galactic's Space Flights Grounded Amid Investigation

Virgin Galactic can't operate its space flights until the Federal Aviation Administration completes an investigation into the rocket-powered trip that took its co-founder Richard Branson into into space. "Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity Grounded By The FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo after an unauthorized flight deviation in July. The near-earth space vehicle, also known as VSS Unity, will not fly again until the FAA completes its investigation. Straying outside designated airspace sees VSS Unity grounded. On July 11, Virgin Galactic successfully...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Stock Is Prepared to Take Off

It’s on a launch pad, but is there enough fuel for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to rally? Let’s look at market conditions off and on the price chart of SPCE stock, then offer a risk-adjusted determination based on what we see. Space. It’s the final frontier, but it’s seeing more traffic...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Virgin Galactic stock surges amid bullish view of space-tourism opportunity

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. are up 11.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading after Jefferies analyst Greg Konrad weighed in with an upbeat view of the prospects for space tourism and Virgin Galactic's positioning in that market. He initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and $33 price target. Konrad is encouraged by consumer interest in space as well as "a recovering economy that is experiencing rapid GDP growth and wealth," which could help drive a bigger market for Virgin Galactic's "premium offering." He sees space tourism as potentially a $120 billion market, and one that could drive Virgin Galactic to deliver $1.7 billion in annual revenue by 2030. Konrad's consumer survey of more than 200 people with a disclosed net worth above $1 million found strong awareness of the Virgin Galactic brand. Among respondents, 37% were interested in traveling to space, with about 30% of them willing to spend more than 5% of their net worth to do so and 10% willing to spend upwards of 10%. Virgin Galactic shares have gained 58.4% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 28.9%.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Why the UK Space Command has skyrocketing ambitions

Among the organisational changes made by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) since the last DSEI show in September 2019, the establishment of a dedicated Space Command is one of the most significant recent developments. Formed on 1 April, and with its headquarters opened at the Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s)...
Aerospace & DefensePlanetary Society

Why space exploration is always worthwhile

Your guide to advocating for space in a complicated world. Most people who love space and believe in exploration have probably heard this once or twice: “We shouldn’t waste money on space exploration when there are problems to deal with here on Earth.”. While public health concerns, social injustices, climate...
Sierra County, NMkrwg.org

Spaceport America Brings Space Tourism to Sierra County

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke to MainStreet Truth or Consequences Inc. Executive Director, Linda DeMarino about space tourism in New Mexico. On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first fully crewed spaceflight from Spaceport America in Sierra County. She was one of a few people able to experience the launch first-hand and said, “it was spectacular to see it actually happen.” DeMarino also talked about the economic effects of the Covid pandemic in Truth or Consequences. Information available at spaceportamerica.com; torcmainstreet.org; sierracountynewmexico.info/gosierracounty; on Facebook at MainStreetTruthorConsequences.
Aerospace & Defensefox35orlando.com

SpaceX Dragon capsule to arrive at space station with ants, avocados, robot onboard

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has launched another Falcon 9 rocket into orbit carrying a Dragon cargo capsule on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:14 a.m. Just under eight minutes after launch, the Falcon's first stage returned to earth, landing on a brand new drone ship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," positioned in the Atlantic Ocean, It marked the 90th successful landing of an orbital class rocket.

