Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sterling, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sterling

Posted by 
Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 5 days ago

STERLING, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bgLPk7E00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sterling Post

Sterling Post

Sterling, CO
26
Followers
187
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sterling, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sterling Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy