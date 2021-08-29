4-Day Weather Forecast For Sterling
STERLING, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
