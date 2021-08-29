Cancel
Sturgis, MI

Sturgis Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 5 days ago

STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bgLPhT300

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis, MI
