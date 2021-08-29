Sturgis Daily Weather Forecast
STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
