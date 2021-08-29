Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Chickasha

Posted by 
Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 5 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chickasha:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bgLPfhb00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
56
Followers
187
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chickasha, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy