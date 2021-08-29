Cancel
Clanton, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clanton

Clanton News Alert
 5 days ago

CLANTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bgLPdw900

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clanton News Alert

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

