Rock Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCK SPRINGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Areas Of Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
