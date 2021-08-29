Daily Weather Forecast For Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers during the day; while rain likely overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



