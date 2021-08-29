Cancel
Shippensburg, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Shippensburg

Shippensburg Voice
 5 days ago

SHIPPENSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bgLPaHy00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

