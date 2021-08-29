Cancel
Mount Pleasant, TX

Mount Pleasant Daily Weather Forecast

Mt Pleasant News Beat
 5 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bgLPYTO00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

