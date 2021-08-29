Mount Pleasant Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
