Georgetown, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Georgetown

Georgetown Digest
Georgetown Digest
 5 days ago

GEORGETOWN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bgLPXaf00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

