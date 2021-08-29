Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Macron visits IS former stronghold in Iraq's Mosul

By -, Ludovic MARIN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIsOQ_0bgLPWhw00
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) tours the Our Lady of the Hour Church in Iraq's second city of Mosul /AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday visited the Islamic State jihadist group's former Iraqi stronghold Mosul, a day after vowing to keep troops in the country.

In a speech at the devastated city's Church of Our Lady of the Hour, which the UN's cultural agency UNESCO is working to restore, Macron urged Iraq's religious communities to "work together" to rebuild the country.

"We will bring back a (French) consulate and schools," he pledged, while criticising the pace of reconstruction in Mosul, where IS fought its last urban battle, as "too slow".

The mainly Sunni Muslim city was recaptured from IS in 2017 after three years. Only 30-40 percent of its health facilities have so far been restored, according to a local official.

Macron made the commitment for France to stay put in Iraq during a regional summit in Baghdad largely devoted to the fight against terrorism and the impact of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan as the US withdraws.

"No matter what choices the Americans make, we will maintain our presence in Iraq to fight against terrorism," he told a news conference on Saturday.

His visit to Mosul, a melting pot of Iraq's diverse ethnic and religious communities, symbolised France's support for Christians in the Middle East.

- Reconstruction projects -

Before the 2003 US-led invasion that ousted dictator Saddam Hussein, Iraq had a sizeable minority of 1.5 million Christians, but it has whittled down to 400,000 out of a total population of some 40 million after waves of emigration in the face of conflict and persecution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pP6AX_0bgLPWhw00
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul on August 29, 2021 /AFP

France, which finances French-speaking Christian schools in the region, aims to highlight the plight of Christians in the Middle East, as well as other minorities.

"This message is civilisational but also geopolitical. There will be no balance in Iraq if there is no respect for these communities," the French president said ahead of his visit.

Macron also made a stop at the site of Mosul's Al-Nuri mosque, where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had declared the establishment of a "caliphate" in 2014.

IS blew up the famed 12th century mosque in June 2017 as Iraqi forces closed in on the jihadists in Mosul's Old City.

UNESCO is now organising a vast project to rebuild it almost identically, with its famed leaning minaret.

The mosque and church are part of three reconstruction projects led by UNESCO and funded by the United Arab Emirates to the tune of $50 million.

The initiative, called "Reviving the Spirit of Mosul", the largest in the organisation's history, includes plans to rebuild Ottoman-style heritage houses as part of a European-funded project.

- Talks with Barzani -

The French president on Friday visited the Shiite Muslim shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim in the north Baghdad district of Kadhimiya, accompanied by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjQhj_0bgLPWhw00
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi (C-R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) visiting the shrine of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim in the northern district of Kadhimiya of Iraq's capital Baghdad /IRAQI PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/AFP

It was the first such visit for a French president.

On Sunday, Macron was also meeting young Iraqis, including entrepreneurs and students, at the University of Mosul.

Later on the second and final day in Iraq, he will visit Arbil, capital of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

After meeting French special forces at Camp Grenier, he is scheduled to hold talks with Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, as well as his predecessor, Massud Barzani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnUvy_0bgLPWhw00
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) stands with President of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani during a welcome ceremony at Arbil Airport in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region /AFP

"I look forward to discuss bilateral ties, Iraqi elections and other pressing issues with President Macron. I remain grateful for France's continued support to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq," the Iraqi Kurdish president tweeted.

Macron will also meet the family of a Peshmerga fighter killed by IS, to pay tribute to the Kurdish contribution to the fight against the jihadists.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Nechirvan Barzani
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#French#Islamic#Church Of Our Lady#Unesco#Sunni Muslim#Taliban#Americans#Christians#European#Shiite#Iraqis#The University Of Mosul#Kurdish#Peshmerga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Iraq
Related
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
PoliticsBoston Globe

What is the Islamic State Khorasan?

Shortly after two explosions killed dozens of people Thursday, including at least 13 U.S. troops and dozens of civilians outside Afghanistan’s main airport, President Joe Biden vowed to get revenge. “We will not forget,” Mr. Biden said from the White House. “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Syrian Forces, Iran-Backed Militias Intensify Deraa Attacks

Syrian forces and pro-Iran militias heightened an offensive against a rebel enclave in a southwestern region on the border with Jordan and Israel, military and opposition sources say. Witnesses and military sources said dozens of improvised missiles were fired on August 31 into Deraa al-Balaad by the Syrian military's pro-Iran...
Alexandria, VANPR

A Man Pleads Guilty In Islamic State Beheadings Of U.S. Hostages

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A British national admitted Thursday evening in a federal courtroom near the nation's capital that he played a leadership role in an Islamic State scheme to torture, hold for ransom and eventually behead American hostages. Alexanda Anon Kotey, 37, pleaded guilty to all eight counts against him...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Macron says France will stay in Iraq whatever U.S. decides to do

BAGHDAD, Aug 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday France will keep troops in Iraq as part of anti-terrorism operations for as long as the Iraqi government needs, whether or not the United States decides to withdraw. Macron was speaking at a news conference in Baghdad where...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?

(Reuters) - Following are some facts about the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, which U.S. officials believe was behind suspected suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport that killed here at least 13 people:. - Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), named after an old term for the region, first appeared in eastern...
Middle Eastpersecution.org

Iraq’s Slow Return To Restoration

During the rise of ISIS, more than 6 million Iraqis were displaced and as of the end of July 2021, there were still almost 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). The majority, 76%, live in private settings or homes, and only about 15% of IDPs live in camps, according to UN OCHA Iraq. Of the 27 formal camps in Iraq, only two are in federal Iraq, AAF in Anbar and Jadah 5 in Nineveh. The remaining 25 are under the administrative control of the Kurdistan Regional Government. The remaining 9% of IDPs in Iraq live in sub-standard housing, such as makeshift tents and unfinished, abandoned or non-residential buildings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy