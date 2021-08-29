Weather Forecast For Austin
AUSTIN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
