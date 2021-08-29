Cancel
Austin, MN

Weather Forecast For Austin

Austin News Flash
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bgLPVpD00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

