Weather Forecast For Emporia
EMPORIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
