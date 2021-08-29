Cancel
Defiance, OH

Defiance Weather Forecast

Defiance Daily
 5 days ago

DEFIANCE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0bgLPSB200

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Defiance Daily

Defiance, OH
ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

