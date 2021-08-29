Defiance Weather Forecast

DEFIANCE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



