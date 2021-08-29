Defiance Weather Forecast
DEFIANCE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
