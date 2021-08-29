Cancel
Seymour, IN

Sunday rain in Seymour: Ideas to make the most of it

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 5 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Seymour Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seymour:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bgLPQPa00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seymour Today

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

