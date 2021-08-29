Cancel
Plainview, TX

Plainview Weather Forecast

Plainview Post
 5 days ago

PLAINVIEW, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bgLPPWr00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

