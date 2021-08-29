Plainview Weather Forecast
PLAINVIEW, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
