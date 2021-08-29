Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 5 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Dodge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Dodge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bgLPN0d00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

