Juneau News Alert

Weather Forecast For Juneau

Posted by 
Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 5 days ago

JUNEAU, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bgLPLFB00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Juneau News Alert

Juneau News Alert

Juneau, AK
