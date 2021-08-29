Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Brainerd

Posted by 
Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 5 days ago

BRAINERD, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bgLPJTj00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

