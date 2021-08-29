Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wailuku, HI

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 5 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Sunday is set to be rainy in Wailuku, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wailuku:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bgLPHiH00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku, HI
29
Followers
203
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wailuku, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy