Murray Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MURRAY, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
