Murray, KY

Murray Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Murray Digest
 5 days ago

MURRAY, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bgLP8qz00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

