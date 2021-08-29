Cancel
Burlington, IA

Burlington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Burlington Voice
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bgLP7yG00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

