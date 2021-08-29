Cancel
Faribault, MN

Weather Forecast For Faribault

Posted by 
Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 5 days ago

FARIBAULT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bgLP65X00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Faribault Today

Faribault Today

Faribault, MN
With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

