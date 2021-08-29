Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 5 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bgLOzvq00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Smoke

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Haze

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Haze

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

