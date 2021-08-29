South Lake Tahoe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Smoke High 80 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Haze High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Haze High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



