South Lake Tahoe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Haze
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Haze
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
