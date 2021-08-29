Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 5 days ago

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bgLOvOw00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
28
Followers
198
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy