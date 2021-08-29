Hackettstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
