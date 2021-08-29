Cancel
Castaic, CA

Castaic Weather Forecast

CASTAIC, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bgLOqzJ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

