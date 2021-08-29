Another cloudy day in Dover — make the most of it with these activities

(DOVER, NH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dover:

Sunday, August 29 Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.